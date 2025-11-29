Violence erupts after 6-year-old dies in car crash

Malda: Malda witnessed heavy unrest on Thursday night following the death of six-year-old Dip Poddar, who succumbed to injuries sustained when a speeding, uncontrolled car rammed into his residence in Milik Arapur under English Bazar Police Station on Wednesday night. His mother, Bidhu Poddar, remains in critical condition at Malda Medical College and Hospital.

Following the child’s death on Thursday evening, enraged villagers blocked the state highway by burning tyres and demanded immediate arrest of those involved in Wednesday night’s horrific crash. The protest quickly escalated when police attempted to remove the blockade. Villagers, already angered by what they claim is police inaction, allegedly chased police personnel away and overturned a police vehicle amid the chaos.

A large police contingent later reached the spot, resorting to lathi-charge and firing tear-gas shells to disperse the crowd and regain control. The area remained tense through the night. On Friday morning, Milik Arapur continued to witness a heavy police presence, with patrols deployed to prevent further disturbances as the child’s body was scheduled to return to the village after post-mortem.

The accident occurred around 11 pm on Wednesday, when a car carrying four people, including the driver, lost control and crashed directly into the Poddar family’s roadside home. The impact caused a portion of the house to collapse, injuring three members of the family—Dip, his mother Bidhu, and father Ratan Poddar. Locals rushed them to Malda Medical College and Hospital, where Dip later died.

Expressing deep anger, Ratan Poddar said: “My son is gone. My wife is fighting for her life. Yet the police have failed to arrest those responsible. We want the strictest punishment.”

Police investigation is underway and efforts are on to trace the accused who fled the scene after abandoning the vehicle.