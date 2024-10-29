Violation of MCC: TMC lodges plaint with ECI against Amit Shah

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI), accusing the Union Home minister Amit Shah of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during his speech at a government programme at the Petrapole land port on the Indo-Bangla border) ahead of the bypolls in six Assembly constituencies in Bengal.

The ruling party in Bengal also appealed to the ECI to issue a show-cause notice to Shah and “issue appropriate directions/orders to concerned stakeholders to further restrain Union Home minister Amit Shah and BJP leaders from violating the MC guidelines ahead of the by-elections in six constituencies.”

In its letter written to the chief electoral officer by its state president Subrata Bakshi, the Trinamool Congress claimed that Shah’s “politically charged” call for “Parivartan in 2026” was not connected to the event” and breached the MCC as Haroa and Naihati assemblies under North 24-Parganas are going to by-elections on November 13.

“It should be noted that the Election Commission of India had through a notification… stated that the Model Code of Conduct for the by-elections in Assembly constituencies will come into immediate effect on the day… on October 15,”

the letter said. “Point 3 (i)(a) and (b) of the stated guidelines clearly dictate that “The Ministers shall not combine their official visits with electioneering work and shall not make use of official machinery or personnel during the electioneering work; government transport including official air-crafts, vehicles, machinery, and personnel shall not be used for furtherance of the interest of the party in power,” the letter read further.

Shah while inaugurating an integrated check post, a passenger terminal and the Maitri Dwar (friendship gate) – a cargo gate at the Zero Line in Petrapole on Sunday stated that after the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, a BJP-led government would address all the grievances of the people in the state. “You bring parivartan in 2026 and we will stop illegal immigration. Development is our only goal,” he had said.

The ruling party in Bengal claimed that the Union minister made “slanderous remarks” against its supremo Mamata Banerjee “with an intent to defame” her.

The TMC further claimed that Shah had violated the MCC by using official machinery during the event.