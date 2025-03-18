Violating replantation rule: KMC mulls stern steps for developers

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is planning to make its rules tougher for obtaining completion certificates (CC) by developers in cases where big trees are being cut down and not replaced with new plantations once the real estate construction is over.

It was learnt the building department is mulling plans toward ensuring that developers don’t get to escape from promises made before construction pertaining to making new plantations as compensation for the trees cut for developing purposes.

This, officials, feel can be ensured by conducting inspections before giving the completion certificate to the developers.

Further, the KMC is learnt to have discussed the matter recently with the Forest department of the state. As per the rules, five saplings need to be planted for felling one big tree. But such a rule is being apparently violated frequently by developers. The KMC thus has decided to keep the Forest department in the loop also while giving sanction to building plans. To achieve this, plans of developing a single window system are being conceived.

A Forest department official explained that it is mandatory that in any development project, 20 per cent of the area must have greenery. The regeneration plan needs to be approved by the Divisional Forest Officer concerned. Suppose a project is 100 acres, 20 acres should be reserved for greenery else the building plan won’t be sanctioned.

According to KMC, if it is made mandatory that without adequate proof of replantation CCs will not be issued then developers will fall in line since obtaining such certificates is mandatory for water and drainage connection.