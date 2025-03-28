Vindhuja Menon explores balance & expression through dance at SNU

KOLKATA: Interested in engineering but moving your feet to the beat of music? Well, that’s the power of performing arts. It engages the brain, body and emotions in different ways to encourage confidence and help find joy in self-expression. It helps to build discipline, create a sense of community and inculcate emotional intelligence. On Monday, acclaimed dancer Vindhuja Menon graced the Sister Nivedita University (SNU) campus in Kolkata for a workshop where she helped students across disciplines admire dance and instilled in them the confidence to express their ideas, feelings, and opinions.

Titled ‘Saamya’, the workshop was all about balance and equality, the most sought-after values in the 21st century. The workshop on unraveling and exploring the contrasts between ‘Chadula-nritha’ Bharatnatyam and ‘Laasya-pradhana’ Mohiniyattam saw students from various disciplines turning up in huge numbers despite the ongoing examination.

“Though I have learned many dance forms, I always find myself returning to traditional styles like Bharatnatyam, Mohiniyattam, and Kuchipudi. I believe every art form carries a sense of balance and anyone who dedicates themselves to the learning process is an achiever. Passion is what matters most,” said Dr Menon, daughter of Kalamandalam Vimala Menon, the renowned Mohiniyattam exponent and respected dance teacher from Kerala. Recently, Vimala Menon was honoured with the highest civilian award, Kerala Sri, by the Kerala state government. Dr Menon was accompanied by her daughter, Neha, who is also a fine dancer.

While teaching students the Mandala Bhedas, Dr Menon drew an interesting parallel between dance forms and the English language. “Bharatnatyam is like the letter ‘T,’ and Mohiniyattam is like ‘O,’” she said, highlighting the distinct postures and movements that define each style.

The event was also graced by Dr Prof Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, vice-chancellor, SNU; Sanku Bose, Group CEO, Techno India Group and Minal Pareek, Director: Digital Media,Techno India Group; Dean - School of Media Communications Fine Arts & Design.

“In Kolkata, whenever major programmes take place, organisers approach us to have our students participate. This is a proud moment for us,” said Dr Chattopadhyay.