Villages inundated in Raiganj

Raiganj: The rising waters of the Kulik and Nagar rivers have submerged several villages in Raiganj, leaving residents concerned about further flooding. Vast stretches of agricultural land in Vitihar, Nayatuli, Maharajpur, Lahujgram, Goaldaha, Nimtola and Dupduar have been submerged along with houses damaged owing to the rising water levels.



Roads connecting the villages are now underwater, making boats the only viable means of transportation. On Thursday, Krishna Kalyani, MLA of Raiganj, visited the affected areas by boat to assess the situation and reassure the residents. “We visited villages including Vitihar, Doopduar and Anantapur along the Nagar river. Significant areas of agricultural land are underwater, and the erosion at Doopduar is particularly concerning. A guard wall must be built to prevent further damage. A graveyard in Anantapur has also been affected and it is crucial to take protective measures there as well,” Kalyani stated. He also confirmed that crops and vegetables have been destroyed and many homes are damaged due to the flood.

Sharan Tamang, the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Raiganj, confirmed the rise in water levels of both rivers, stating: “We are closely monitoring the situation. If the water levels continue to rise, we will begin evacuating residents to safer locations. Relief materials will be distributed shortly.”