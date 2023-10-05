Villagers urge Guv to resume 100 days work & clear dues

Siliguri: While Trinamool Congress (TMC) staged a protest in Delhi demanding the pending money for 100 days work, villagers residing Rangdhamali area of Jalpaiguri district demanded the resumption of the work and pending payments to Governor C V Ananda Bose when he visited the flood-affected areas of Jalpaiguri on Thursday.



Meanwhile, TMC workers waved black flags and raised ‘Go back’ slogans to the Governor in Siliguri by saying he came here for political reasons and not for the people.

On Thursday, the Governor arrived at Bagdogra airport. From there he directly went to see the flood-affected areas of Sevoke and Kalijhora. He inspected the damage on National Highway number 10. Thereafter, he went to Jalpaiguri. He went to the relief camp of the Rangdhamali area of Teesta River bank, where he directed the district administration to provide Rs 1000 to each affected family. But the villagers refused to take the money and demanded payment of the pending amount of 100 days’ work and asked the Governor to resume the work.

Governor said: “These are the innocence of the people. We always want to keep the villagers happy. We are trying to find solutions to their problems. This matter will be discussed with the government.”

Although, Rs 1000 will be given to each flood-affected family by the District Magistrate. Ram Bhajan Mahato, President of TMC Town block I committee said: “He came here for political reasons. If he genuinely wanted to help the affected people, he must have some plan for them. But he did nothing.”

TMC leaders and workers tried to stop the Governor’s convoy. They lay on the road. A huge contingent of police was deployed to control the situation.

On the other hand, Partha Bhowmick, the Minister of Irrigation of the government of Bengal also criticised the Governor’s visit by saying that he escaped from the Trinamool’s protest which took place at Raj Bhawan on Thursday. About the disaster in Sikkim and the flood situation of Bengal, Bose said: “The flash flood caused a lot of havoc. These incidents have given a warning to people about environmental pollution. There is a need for a hydrological and Limnological study of all the rivers of this region. We should take permanent steps to restrict such incidents.”