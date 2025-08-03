Villagers tie up python in Dooars

Jalpaiguri: A 10-foot-long python was forcefully captured and tied up by villagers in Chanadipa, near Gayerkata, on Sunday morning, triggering outrage among wildlife activists after a video of the incident went viral. Locals found the python in a paddy field and instead of alerting forest officials, tied it with ropes around its neck and tail.

The video shows several young men dragging the snake before restraining it. Resident Deepak Bhujel claimed the reptile had been preying on ducks and chickens, which led to the villagers’ action. Wildlife enthusiast Nafisar Ali criticised the act, saying: “The manner in which the python was dragged and tied up clearly caused visible injuries. Handling a wild animal in such a way without professional help is not only unethical but also a punishable offense under wildlife protection laws.” Forest officials from Khuttimari Beat under Moraghat Range later reached the spot and rescued the python.

Range Officer Chandan Bhattacharya confirmed: “The snake was rescued and released into the forest after observation.”