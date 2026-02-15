Villagers threaten to boycott polls over unmet road demand

BALURGHAT: Villagers of Lakshmipur area under Rampara Chyachra Gram Panchayat in South Dinajpur have threatened to boycott the upcoming Assembly elections, alleging prolonged neglect over a stretch of unmetalled road. The incident was reported from Tapan block.



According to local sources, most portions of the nearly 7-km road from Kardahghat to Shibdangighat have been concretised over the past few years. However, around 400 metres of road in the Naogaon–Lakshmipur area remains unfinished. The condition of this stretch worsens during the monsoon, causing severe hardship to residents.

Villagers alleged that during the rainy season, children are unable to attend school and ambulances cannot enter the village in case of medical emergencies. Patients are often carried on makeshift stretchers up to the nearest paved road. Despite repeated appeals to the administration over the years, no permanent solution has been provided, they claimed.

Issuing a clear warning, the villagers said they would boycott the Assembly polls if the road is not completed before the elections. Local resident Emrul Kayes said: “We have raised the issue at several places but nothing has been done. We are compelled to launch a movement. If necessary, we will boycott the polls.”

Officials stated that the matter is being looked into and necessary steps will be taken at the earliest. Local Trinamool Congress leader and former pradhan Ansar Ali assured residents of continued support.