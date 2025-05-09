Villagers protest lack of alternative route amid culvert construction in Itahar

Raiganj: Residents of approximately ten villages in North Dinajpur district’s Itahar block staged a protest on Wednesday, voicing their grievances over the absence of an alternative route during the ongoing construction of a box culvert at Ujangaon on the Sreepur-Patirajpur road.

The construction, spanning about 10 kilometre, has disrupted daily commutes, leaving villagers without a direct path to Itahar town for essential services. The protestors, numbering in the hundreds, gathered to express their concerns to Musaraf Hossain, the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) representing Itahar. They highlighted the challenges faced due to the lack of a diversion road, which has hindered the movement of vehicles, including e-rickshaws and affected access to markets, healthcare and educational institutions.

Rosan Ali, a resident of Patirajpur, said: “The constructing agency is building a box culvert at Ujangaon on the Sreepur-Patirajpur road but failed to provide an alternative route. As a result, vehicles cannot enter our villages, causing significant difficulties. Students are the worst sufferers and we are compelled to seek

immediate intervention.”

In response to the villagers’ concerns, MLA Musaraf Hossain assured prompt action and stated: “The construction of the approximate 10-kilometre road from Sreepur to Patirajpur commenced a few months ago, benefiting over 15,000 daily commuters. However, the construction agency not providing a diversion road has caused inconvenience. I have directed the agency to immediately establish an alternative route to facilitate residents’ movement. Failure to comply will result in appropriate action against the agency.”