Villagers protest for permanent bridge over Mahananda River

Malda: In a massive show of discontent and intensified movement, residents from several villages in Ratua II and Old Malda blocks staged protests demanding the construction of a permanent concrete bridge over the Mahananda River. Frustrated by years of administrative neglect, the villagers blocked the Malda-Ratua state highway at Pirganj on Friday morning, disrupting traffic for hours resulting in a huge suffering for the commuters.

Protesters sat on the road holding placards and burned tires to voice their anger. They insisted that a concrete bridge be built immediately to connect Ratua II block with Old Malda, as the current makeshift bamboo and wooden structures collapse every monsoon, leaving villagers reliant on boats for transport.

A similar protest was also staged in Balarampur village, under Mahishbathani Gram Panchayat in Old Malda block on February 18. Hundreds of residents from Balarampur and nearby villages gathered in a united front, warning of an election boycott if their demand was ignored. They argued that despite repeated promises from the administration, no concrete steps had been taken to build the bridge.

Jisan Ahmed, president of Pirganj Merchants Association, said: “The site was first visited in 2019 and then in 2022 and promises were given to start the work within six months but in vain. We’ll not lift the protest till District Magistrate, Nitin Singhania, comes and initiates the process of constructing the bridge.”

The police reached the spot immediately but the protesters refused to lift their blockade and demanded for the district magistrate to be present on the spot. The stalemate continued till the time of the report.