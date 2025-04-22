Villagers of Hemtabad submit mass deputation demanding concrete road

Raiganj: Residents of over 20 villages in Hemtabad block, North Dinajpur, have long endured the challenges of a deteriorated 7 km mud road connecting Paschim Kasimpur to Patagora. Approximately 10,000 individuals from villages like Paschim Kasimpur, Patagoda, Chuadanga, Sitalpur, Vasidanga, Mukundapur and Patagora regularly use the road which has remained in disrepair for over five decades.

During monsoons, the road becomes waterlogged and muddy, rendering it impassable for ambulances, fire brigades and even e-rickshaws.

Local farmers face hurdles transporting their produce to markets such as Kamlabari haat. In response, villagers have submitted a mass deputation with around 500 signatures to the Hemtabad Block Development Officer (BDO), urging immediate action to convert the mud road into a concrete one.

Ramesh Chandra Roy of Paschim Kasimpur highlighted the urgency: “In emergencies, ambulances can’t reach us. We’ve approached the Gram Panchayat and Panchayat Samity multiple times but to no avail. Now, we’ve reached out through the ‘Didi Ke Bolo’ initiative and submitted our petition to the BDO.”

Asraful Ali, Hemtabad Gram Panchayat member and TMC block committee president, stated: “Satyajit Barman our state Education minister and MLA Hemtabad has already brought this issue to the state government’s attention. We anticipate the road’s construction will commence soon.”

BDO Sudip Paul confirmed receipt of the petition and stated: “The matter is under consideration in consultation with higher authorities.”