Villagers of border villages hope for early restoration of peace

BALURGHAT: Villagers residing on the India-Bangladesh borders hope for speedy return of peace and normalcy. However, the situation is reported to be under control with the BSF keeping strict vigil.



The political upheaval in Bangladesh has sparked concerns among residents of border villages in South Dinajpur. Their primary concern is the restoration of peace in the neighbouring country, where they hope that people of all religious backgrounds can coexist peacefully and safely.

Local resident Subhash Das of Dangi village expressed his concern, stating: “Many of our relatives reside in Bangladesh and we are unable to contact them as mobile and internet services have not been completely restored. We fear for them. Hope peace and normalcy return at the earliest.”

Makhon Barman, another villager, emphasised the need for the interim government in Bangladesh to prioritize the safety of its citizens, regardless of the challenges. “The residents of Bangladesh should not fall victim to any kind of violence. No matter how difficult the situation is, the interim government must take this matter seriously and ensure the safety of ordinary people,” Barman urged.

The district of South Dinajpur shares a 260-kilometre border with Bangladesh, of which about 35 kilometers are still unfenced. In response to the ongoing crisis, the Indian government has directed the Border Security Force (BSF) to increase their vigilance along the border.

There have been reports of Bangladesh residents, gripped by fear, attempting to cross into India through these unfenced areas in a state of panic in the past few days in different districts of North Bengal. However, the BSF thwarted all such attempts and instead coordinated with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) to return them home safely.