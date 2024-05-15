Villagers of Balurghat stage stir, demand repair of 8km road

BALURGHAT: The road stretching about 8 km from Prince Club to Mayamari, under Jalghar Gram Panchayat of Balurghat Block, is in deplorable condition.



Villagers lament that no repair work has been undertaken on this road for nearly 15 years. Despite promises made by various political parties before elections, once the polls conclude, leaders vanish from the scene, claim villagers.

This neglect persists despite the road serving about 6 to 7 villages, including Mayamari, Chakkashi, Fatepur, Chakharina, Gangasagar and Vatsala.

Originally constructed during the previous Left Front government, the road has since deteriorated without any subsequent renovation. Villagers emphasise that the situation worsens significantly during the rainy season, resembling waterways rather than roads. Travelling becomes arduous for patients, locals, and students alike, with vehicles unable to navigate during monsoons.

Despite repeated appeals to local authorities, no action has been taken.

Biplab Mahanta, a resident, said: “It is our demand for immediate repair of the road before the onset of the rainy season. We are frustrated at the lack of action from both politicians and administrators.”

Sambal Kumar Jha, BDO of Balurghat block has acknowledged the villagers’ grievances, affirming the need for attention to this issue.