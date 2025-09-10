Villagers nab 2 suspected drug peddlers

Jalpaiguri: In a bold move against local drug activities, villagers in the Indira Colony area of Paharpur Gram Panchayat apprehended two youths suspected of drug peddling and handed them over to the police. Among the arrested is reportedly the son of a retired police officer.

According to sources, police faced significant challenges while taking the two detainees into custody, as some locals staged protests accusing authorities of prior inaction.

The crackdown comes in the wake of an ongoing anti-drug campaign in Jalpaiguri town, during which the police have been conducting continuous raids, arresting multiple drug peddlers over recent weeks.

On Monday night, a youth reportedly visited the house of Pantha Mukherjee, a resident of Indira Colony. Alerted by suspicious activity, vigilant villagers intercepted the visitor and handed him, along with another individual, to the police. It was noted that Pantha Mukherjee is the son of a retired police officer.

Speaking on the incident, a local resident said: “There are many drug peddlers active in this area and the younger generation is at risk. We had been keeping a close watch and we caught them red-handed. The police need to be more proactive.”

Following the incident, Jalpaiguri Kotwali Police detained Pantha Mukherjee and another suspected drug peddler.

The matter remains under investigation.