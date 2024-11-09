Villagers end poll boycott after TMC’s promise of flood protection dam

Cooch Behar: The residents of Zaridharla and Daribash villages in Sitai Constituency, who suffer yearly displacement due to floods, have decided to call off their by-election boycott after receiving assurances from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) regarding the construction of a protective dam along the Singimari River.

The 4 km dam, demanded for years to prevent erosion, has been a prominent election issue, with leaders frequently pledging action. However, no tangible progress has been made, leaving thousands vulnerable to flooding. This time, around 5,000 local voters united, threatening to abstain from voting if their demand for the dam went unaddressed.

Responding to this ultimatum, Cooch Behar TMC president Abhijit De Bhowmik, Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Sumita Barman and other TMC representatives met with villagers, listening to their frustrations. Following reassurances that the dam project would be prioritised, residents agreed to vote in the by-election but stressed that the dam must be

completed by the 2026 Assembly elections. Dildar Mia, a resident of Daribash, stated: “Every year, hundreds of bighas of land are submerged. The TMC leaders listened to us and promised the dam. If it isn’t completed by 2026, we will take action.”

TMC Panchayat member Abu Kalam Azad confirmed: “Residents agreed to vote after the leaders’ assurances.” Abhijit De Bhowmik remarked: “We are fully committed to building a dam along the Singimari River to prevent erosion and protect these communities.”

Cooch Behar MP Jagdish Basunia added: “The state Irrigation department has already submitted a proposal to the Brahmaputra River Board.

The dam construction will commence once funds are allocated.”