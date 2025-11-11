Villagers build their own approach roads to MP-funded bridge

Jalpaiguri: A concrete bridge built more than a decade ago with funds from an MP’s development scheme remains disconnected due to the absence of approach roads on either side. Taking matters into their own hands, local residents of Domukha Shalabari under Kharija Berubari-II Gram Panchayat have built makeshift bamboo walkways to keep the bridge functional.

The bridge, constructed in 2014 during the tenure of then-MP Bijay Barman, was funded through the MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS). It was built over the confluence of the Buri Tista and Panga rivers to improve connectivity for several nearby villages. However, due to a long-standing land dispute, the approach roads on both sides were never constructed, rendering the bridge practically unusable.

After Bijoy Barman lost the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the responsibility fell to the current MP, Jayanta Roy of the BJP. Yet, the approach roads remain unfinished to this day.

Administrative sources confirmed that if a project under a former MP’s fund remains incomplete, the succeeding MP can allocate funds to finish it. However, in this case, the unresolved land dispute has stalled progress for over a decade. Faced with daily hardship, residents have repeatedly stepped in to maintain access. “Two years ago, we built the approach roads ourselves,” said local resident Swadhin Roy. “Now people can walk or ride bikes across.

Otherwise, we’d have to travel nearly 10 kilometers to reach the village. Every year after the monsoon, we rebuild them on our own.”

Another villager, Archana Sarkar, said: “This year’s monsoon washed away the bamboo walkways on both sides. Since no government department took responsibility—because the bridge was built with MP funds—we collected bamboo from our land and rebuilt them through voluntary labour.”

Residents, however, question how long they must continue this self-reliant effort.

Jalpaiguri Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Krishna Roy Barman said: “If the villagers submit a written request to the Zilla Parishad, we will discuss the matter with the district administration and take necessary steps.”