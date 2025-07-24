Villagers block Malda-Nalagola State Road demanding electricity

Malda: In a dramatic protest, residents of Horgram in the Dhumapara region of Malda blocked the Malda-Nalagola State Road on Thursday morning, demanding restoration of electricity in their village. Undeterred by heavy rain, women came out in large numbers, carrying water pots and staging a road blockade, highlighting their struggle to access drinking water due to the ongoing power outage.

The area, predominantly inhabited by tribal communities, has reportedly been without electricity for several days.

Locals claimed that despite repeated complaints to the Electricity department, no action was taken. The lack of electricity has disrupted water supply, forcing villagers to fetch drinking water from distant locations.

“We have informed the authorities multiple times, but no one is listening. How long can we survive without water and power?” said Mina Murmu, one of the protesting women. Adding to the intensity of the protest, several men took to the streets wielding traditional bows and arrows in a symbolic display of frustration.

Police from Habibpur Police Station rushed to the scene after receiving news of the blockade.

Following nearly two hours of protest, villagers lifted the roadblock after police assured prompt action. “We will wait, but not for long,” warned another villager.