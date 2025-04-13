Villager injured in rhino attack

Alipurduar: A villager was injured after a rhino strayed out of Jaldapara National Park and entered a nearby village on Sunday morning. The incident occurred in the Shimlabari area of Block No. 1 in Alipurduar district.

The injured person has been identified as Achiruddin Mia, 43, a resident of the village. According to forest officials, the rhino had taken shelter in a corn field and attacked Mia when he approached the area while leading a cow. He sustained injuries in the attack.

Upon receiving the alert, forest personnel from Jaldapara rushed to the spot and managed to drive the rhino back into the forest. Mia was taken to Alipurduar District Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Divisional Forest Officer of Jaldapara, Parveen Kaswan, said: “The injured person is in stable condition.

The Forest department has taken full responsibility for his medical treatment.”