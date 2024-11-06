Village fair to foster communal harmony near India-Bangladesh border

Raiganj: In a bid to uphold communal harmony and celebrate unity, Hindu and Muslim residents from villages near the India-Bangladesh border will come together to organise a grand village fair and Jatra (folk theater) on November 9. The fair will be held in the field in front of the Tulsi Border Out Post (BOP) of Kalugauchh, under the Haptiagauchh Gram Panchayat in the Chopra Police jurisdiction of North Dinajpur district.

For over seven decades, the Kalugauchh Kali Puja and Mela Committee has been organising this fair, which marked its 72nd year in 2023. Nimai Chandra Das, secretary of the Kali Puja and Mela Committee, said: “Our primary goal in holding this event is to maintain communal harmony in our region. Like every year, our organising committee includes both Hindu and Muslim members who come together to oversee the arrangements for the Kali Puja and fair. The celebration will also feature a special Jatra performance from a team hailing from Malda district. This event, set for November 9 night, is expected to draw large crowds, with free admission for all.”

Abdul Hannan, another committee member, stated: “Tulsi BOP area where the mela receives full cooperation from BSF officials. We will also be seeking assistance from police officials of Chopra Police Station. The mela will feature various attractions, including stalls selling toys, cooking utensils, household items and a variety of food options. Large crowds are expected to gather and with heightened security measures in place, women and children will be able to enjoy the fair throughout the night without any concerns.”