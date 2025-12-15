Vijay Diwas: Eastern Command holds military tattoo in city

Kolkata: Headquarters Eastern Command on Monday organised a military tattoo in Kolkata as part of the 54th Vijay Diwas celebrations, marking India’s victory in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

The event was attended by Gen VK Singh (Retd), Governor of Mizoram, and Aroop Biswas, West Bengal Minister for Youth Services and Sports, Housing and Power, as chief guests.

They were joined by Lt Gen Ram Chander Tiwari, GOC-in-C, Eastern Command, along with senior military officers, civil officials and other distinguished guests. The public event drew a large turnout from Kolkata and adjoining areas.

The military tattoo featured a series of displays, starting with a flypast of Army combat helicopters, followed by tent pegging by Army riders. The programme also included combat manoeuvre demonstrations by Indian Army aviators, microlight aircraft displays, and showcases of advanced technology such as swarm drones and robot mules.

Cultural and traditional performances, including Kalari Payattu, Bhangra, Gatka and Jalari Phatak, added colour to the programme, while martial music by the Army Band enthralled the audience.

An exhibition of modern weapons, equipment and drones provided insights into cutting-edge military capabilities. Addressing the gathering, Gen VK Singh and Lt Gen RC Tiwari highlighted the Indo-Bangladesh friendship, recalled the atrocities committed by the Pakistani Army in East Pakistan, and paid tribute to the courage and sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces and Mukti Jodhas that led to the surrender of 93,000 Pakistani troops and the creation of an independent Bangladesh.