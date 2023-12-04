‘Vijay Diwas’ celebration: 30-member Bangladeshi delegation to visit Kolkata

Kolkata: A 30-member delegation of senior officers of Bangladesh Armed Forces, along with a group of Mukti Jodhas, are scheduled to visit Fort William, Kolkata as part of the Indian Army’s ‘Vijay Diwas’ celebration that marks the victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.



A series of events are lined up in the city by the Eastern Command of the Indian Army, which includes a military tattoo at the Royal Calcutta Turf Club on December 15, and a musical show at Victoria Memorial lawns. Each year, Vijay Diwas is celebrated on December 16.

Andalib Elias, Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Kolkata, said the relations between India and Bangladesh are built on blood and sweat and that his country is forever grateful to the Armed Forces of India.

He said in 1971 despite the overwhelming number of Bangladeshi refugees pouring into Agartala, Tripura, India showed love and compassion towards them despite the population of refugees posing an obvious problem for the locals.

“Fifty two years have passed since the 1971 Liberation War and the relations between Bangladesh and India have only been increasing,” he remarked.

Major General M P Singh, MGGS, Eastern Command said the relations between Indian and Bangladesh Armed Forces have strengthened over the years and will continue to be so in the coming years.

“We participate in joint exercises and training programmes on a routine basis. This is part of the defence cooperation between the two countries.”

