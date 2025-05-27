Vidyasagar’s city home set for heritage tag, KMC starts process

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has initiated the process of according heritage status to the residence of Pandit Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar at Kailash Bose Street in North Kolkata.

It was this house that had hosted the first legally sanctioned widow remarriage in 1856. The British government had passed the Widow Remarriage Act on July 26, 1856, thanks to the fiery intellect and reformist zeal of Vidyasagar. In less than six months, the two storeyed residence on December 7, witnessed a young widow marrying again.

Kalimati Devi of Hooghly had become a widow at the age of six. She was married to Srishchandra Vidyaratna at 48 Kailash Bose Street (then 12, Sukia Street). The marriage was officiated by social reformer Vidyasagar at the home of his friend Rajkrishna Banerjee.“We are constantly engaged in conservation of the houses in the city that have historical significance or are associated with the reformist movement. We have a committee responsible for grading heritage structures. We are forwarding the proposal of awarding heritage status to the building at Kailash Bose Street,” said Swapan Samaddar, Member Mayor in Council (Heritage) of KMC.

Currently, the house stands in a largely abandoned condition, with no permanent residents. The property is maintained by a small team including a maid, a priest, and a private security guard. The owner of the house resides outside Kolkata.

The heritage listing would enable access to government funds for the maintenance and preservation of the house, ensuring it is protected for future generations.