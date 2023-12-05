Vidyasagar Setu: Traffic diversion from today

Kolkata: The trial run for traffic diversion on Vidyasagar Setu for replacement of stay and holding down cables and bearing will start from Tuesday night. If the trial run succeeds, it will continue for eight months.

According to the plan, movement of all types of heavy and medium goods vehicles will be restricted. West-bound heavy and medium goods vehicles except Port-bound ones, coming along AJC Bose Road from D L Khan Road for Vidyasagar Setu, will be diverted from AJC Bose Road or D L Khan Road Crossing to avail Hospital Road, K P Road Mayo Road, Esplanade Crossing, C R Avenue, Shyambazar five Point Crossing B T Road to avail Nivedita Setu. West-bound heavy and medium goods vehicles except Port-bound ones coming along AJC Bose Road from Exide Crossing will be diverted to avail J L Nehru Road, Esplanade Crossing, C R Avenue Shyambazar and BT Road to avail Nivedita Setu.

Goods vehicles coming from Port area will be diverted from Clyde Row and St. Georges Gate Road crossing. West-bound goods vehicles except Port-bound ones coming along K P Road from J and N Island side will be diverted from 11

Furlong Gate towards Hastings Crossing.