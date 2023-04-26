Vidyasagar Setu to remain shut at night on April 29 & 30

The Vidyasagar Setu will remain closed at night on April 29 and April 30 for conducting a taut string test.

Due to the closure of the bridge, vehicular movement on Howrah Bridge, Nivedita Setu and Bally Bridge is expected to increase significantly.

According to police, on April 29 Vidyasagar Setu will be closed for vehicular movement from 11:50 pm till 6 am on April 30. Again the bridge will be closed for traffic movement from 11 pm on April 30 till 5 am on May 1. During the time of closure of the bridge, Howrah-bound vehicles moving along the AJC Bose Road from the Zeerut Island side will be diverted from Turf View towards Hastings Crossing to avail Saint Georges Gate Road and Strand Road to reach Howrah Bridge. Vehicles moving along K P Road for Vidyasagar Setu will be diverted from 11 Furlong Gate towards Hastings Crossing.

Vehicles moving along the Circular Garden Reach Road from Khidderpore side for Vidyasagar Setu will be diverted from Hastings Crossing to avail Saint Georges Gate Road. Goods vehicles except for Port-bound, moving along AJC Bose Road from D L Khan Road end for Vidyasagar Setu, will be diverted from AJC Bose Road-D L Khan Road Crossing to avail Hospital Road, K P Road, Dufferin Road and Mayo Road to travel further North to avail Nivedita Setu.

Goods vehicles except Port-bound moving along AJC Bose Road from Exide Crossing for Vidyasagar Setu, diverted from Exide Crossing to avail J L Nehru Road, Dorina Crossing, Esplanade to travel further North to avail Nivedita Setu.