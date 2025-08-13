Vidyasagar Setu to remain closed to traffic

Kolkata: The Vidyasagar Setu will be closed for vehicular movement from 9 pm on Saturday (August 16) to 9 pm on Sunday (August 17) for necessary repair work of the bridge and work related to the construction of the elevated corridor on the Kona Expressway, stated a notification of Kolkata Police.

As a result, heavy goods vehicles will be diverted via AJC Bose Road, Exide Crossing, Furlong Gate area, Clyde Row, and St. Georges Gate Road. From 5 am to 9 pm on Sunday, movement of all types of vehicles will be prohibited.

The diversion points for this phase of closure will remain the same. As goods vehicles are not allowed on the Howrah Bridge, those will be sent towards Nivedita Setu via BT Road.

However, vehicular movement can also be diverted via other roads if needed.