Vidyasagar Setu to remain closed on Sunday

Kolkata: The Vidyasagar Setu will remain completely closed for vehicular movement from 5 am to 9 pm on November 16, Sunday, due to urgent repair and rehabilitation work, including replacement of stay and holding down cables and bearings.

The maintenance will be carried out by the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners Authority, as per a notification issued by the Kolkata Police. During the closure,

traffic will be diverted through alternate routes such as AJC Bose Road, CGR Road and KP Road, connecting to the Howrah Bridge.

Commuters are advised to start early and follow traffic diversions as directed by police personnel. Avoid unnecessary travel through central Kolkata to prevent congestion.