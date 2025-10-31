Vidyasagar Setu to remain closed for 8 hrs on November 2

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police has announced a complete closure of Vidyasagar Setu on Sunday, November 2, from 6 am to 2 pm due to repair and maintenance work, including the replacement of stay and holding-down cables.

During this period, no vehicles will be allowed to ply on the bridge or its ramps. Diversion routes have been notified for vehicles approaching from AJC Bose Road, K P Road, CGR Road, Khidderpore, and adjacent areas.

This is not the first such closure; similar temporary traffic restrictions were enforced earlier for maintenance of the bridge.

Police have urged commuters to avoid Vidyasagar Setu during the specified hours and follow official social media handles for real-time traffic updates, advisory routes, and emergency

notifications. Police authorities have advised to plan their journey well ahead to avoid delays.