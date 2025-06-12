Vidyasagar Setu to remain closed for 3 hrs on June 13, 14 & 18

Kolkata: Vidyasagar Setu will be closed for vehicular movement from 4:30 am to 7:30 am on June 13 ,14 and 18 to conduct a geometry control survey for bridge repair and rehabilitation, including replacing stay and holding-down cables and bearings.

The survey requires zero load on the bridge and daylight, necessitating the early morning closure. Kolkata Police and Howrah City Police have devised a detailed diversion plan to ensure smooth traffic flow. Vehicles heading to Howrah district can use Howrah Bridge or Nivedita Setu. Westbound vehicles from AJC Bose Road (Zeerut Island side) toward Vidyasagar Setu will be diverted from Turf View via at Grade Road to Hastings Crossing, then to Saint Georges Gate Road and Strand Road for Howrah Bridge.

Westbound vehicles from K P Road (J&N Island side) will be redirected from 11 Furlong Gate to Hastings Crossing, then to Saint Georges Gate Road and Strand Road.

Eastbound vehicles from CGR Road (Kidderpore side) will be diverted from Hastings Crossing to Saint Georges Gate Road and Strand Road. Vehicles on K P Road using the Vidyasagar Setu ramp at Y-Point near Ghora Pass will be rerouted from Y-Point to 11 Furlong Gate, then to K P Road and Red Road for Howrah Bridge.Goods vehicles will be diverted via Nivedita Setu from both Kolkata and Howrah.

Local transporters in Burrabazar and Posta have been instructed to clear the area by 4 am to prevent congestion. Howrah City Police will divert goods vehicles to Nivedita Setu from 3:30 am on these days.

A list of trains departing from Howrah during diversion hours has been prepared, and a coordination meeting with Howrah City Police was held on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) Kolkata, Yeilwad Shrikant Jagannathrao, and Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) Howrah, Sujata Kumari Veenapani, announced during a joint press conference that additional police forces will be deployed to manage traffic effectively and minimize congestion.