Vidyasagar Setu to be shut for 8 hours on Dec 14

Kolkata: Vidyasagar Setu will remain completely closed to traffic for eight hours on Sunday to facilitate major repair and rehabilitation work, Kolkata Police said in a statement on Thursday.

The bridge will be shut from 6 am to 2 pm to allow the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners (HRBC) to carry out the replacement of stay cables, holding-down cables and bearings, it said.

During this period, movement of all types of vehicles on the bridge and its ramps will remain suspended, the statement said.

“West-bound vehicles travelling along AJC Bose Road from the Zeerut Island side will be diverted from Turf View via the at-grade road towards Hastings Crossing to reach St. George’s Gate Road, Strand Road and Howrah Bridge,” it said. Alternatively, they may turn right from Hastings Crossing to take KP Road. Vehicles coming west along KP Road from J&N Island will be diverted from 11 Furlong Gate towards Hastings Crossing and routed through St. George’s Gate Road, Strand Road and Howrah Bridge.

East-bound vehicles approaching from Khidderpore via CGR Road will also be diverted from Hastings Crossing to St. George’s Gate Road, Strand Road and Howrah Bridge, the release said.

Vehicles on KP Road intending to use the Y-Point ramp to Vidyasagar Setu will be diverted from Y-Point towards 11 Furlong Gate and then directed along KP Road and Red Road towards Howrah Bridge.

Police added that traffic may be diverted through additional arterial roads if required, the Kolkata Police said.