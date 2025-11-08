Vidyasagar Setu to be closed tomorrow repair work

Kolkata: The Kolkata Traffic Police has issued a notification announcing the complete closure of Vidyasagar Setu on Sunday, November 9, from 5:00 am to 9:00 pm for essential repair and rehabilitation work. The maintenance, undertaken by the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners Authority, includes replacement of stay and down cables and bearings.

During this period, no vehicles will be allowed on the bridge or its ramps, and traffic will be diverted through alternate routes, including AJC Bose Road, KP Road and CGR Road via Hastings Crossing. Vehicles heading towards Howrah and Strand Road have been advised to follow designated diversions.

Police have urged commuters to follow their official social media handles for real-time traffic updates, advisory routes and emergency notifications. Commuters are advised to plan their journey well ahead to avoid delays.