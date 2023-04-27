Vidyasagar Setu: Taut string test cancelled

Kolkata: The taut string test of the Vidyasagar Setu has been cancelled due to unavoidable circumstances.

Kolkata Traffic Police on Thursday informed that as the foreign company which was to provide a machine for the test is unable to send it on April 29 and April 30, the plan has been postponed. Due to this, the traffic advisory that was published by the Kolkata Traffic Police has been cancelled. After the dates are fixed, a fresh traffic advisory will be issued.