Vidyasagar Setu shut for 16 hours on Jan 25

Kolkata: Vidyasagar Setu will remain closed to all vehicular traffic for 16 hours on Sunday, January 25, for repair and rehabilitation work, according to a notification issued by Kolkata Police.



The bridge will be shut from 5 am to 9 pm, during which movement of all categories of vehicles along Vidyasagar Setu and its connecting ramps will be prohibited.

Traffic will be diverted through alternative routes as arranged by the police.

Vehicles approaching from Zeerut Island along AJC Bose Road will be diverted via Turf View and Grade Road towards Hastings Crossing and routed through St George’s Gate Road and Strand Road to Howrah Bridge, or allowed to turn right at Hastings Crossing towards KP Road. Vehicles coming from the J&N Island side along KP Road will be diverted from 11 Furlong Gate towards Hastings Crossing and routed through St George’s Gate Road, Strand Road and Howrah Bridge. Eastbound vehicles approaching from Khidderpore via CGR Road will be diverted from Hastings Crossing towards St George’s Gate Road, Strand Road and Howrah Bridge.