Vidyasagar Setu: One killed as truck hits scooter

Kolkata: A man was killed and his brother suffered minor injuries after a truck hit a scooter on Vidyasagar Setu on Friday morning.

Police have registered a case and started a probe. A massive search operation is on to nab the driver and the truck has been seized.

According to sources, on Friday around 7 am, persons identified as Manoj Kumar Shaw (46) and his brother Amarnath Shaw of Banabihari Bose Road area of Howrah were riding a scooter towards Howrah along the Vidyasagar Setu. It is alleged that an empty truck that was also moving towards Howrah hit behind the scooter near the HRBC building. Due to the impact, the Shaw brothers fell on the road and the truck allegedly ran over Manoj. Before the drivers of other cars could react, the truck fled. Later police identified the registration number of the truck from the CCTV camera of the Vidyasagar Setu toll plaza.

Meanwhile, after getting information from other car drivers, police rescued the Shaw brothers and rushed them to SSKM Hospital where Manoj was declared brought dead. Amarnath was discharged after necessary treatment from the hospital.