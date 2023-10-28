Vidya Balan inaugurates Senco Gold & Diamonds showrooms in city

KOLKATA: Senco Gold & Diamonds, a leading jewellery retailer with over eight decades of legacy reached a landmark of 150 showrooms nationally with the opening of two new showrooms in Kolkata in the presence of its brand ambassador actress Vidya Balan.



Balan graced the inauguration of the company’s two new showrooms in Kankurgachi and Hatibagan, alongside Suvankar Sen, MD & CEO, Senco Gold & Diamonds and Joita Sen, Director and Head of Design & Marketing, Senco Gold & Diamonds. While the Kankurgachi showroom is spread across 2100+ sqft. to cater to the cosmopolitan crowd in the neighbourhood, the Hatibagan showroom spread across 11500+ sq.ft. is Senco’s largest showroom nationally.

As part of the grand celebration, Senco Gold & Diamonds launched an array of designs and jewellery pieces under the Shagun Collection, a range of exquisite pieces for all occasions, from contemporary light weight to the royal traditional designs. The Lotus collection by Everlite is inspired from the motifs of Lotus with enamel and meenakari work signifying auspiciousness and prosperity and blessings of Goddess Laxmi for Dhanteras and Diwali. The ‘Signature Collection’ was inspired by the Senco’s logo created with motifs of swan and lotus, representing the serenity and blessings of Lakshmi Puja. The Power Collection is inspired by the power that resides in nature and within us. The collection represents the innate power and resilience of every individual that shines through with time and the tide of life experiences. The Meenakari, Nakshi, Filigree and Jadau work on each jewellery piece, brings forth the finesse of Senco Gold and Diamonds’ craftsmanship. “We are excited to celebrate this incredible milestone with the launch of our 150th showroom, and we are privileged to have Vidya Balan with us to make this occasion even more special,” said Suvankar Sen, MD & CEO, Senco Gold & Diamonds.

“Celebrating our 150th showroom is not just a milestone for Senco Gold & Diamonds; it’s a testament to our unwavering commitment to adorning the dreams of millions,” said Joita Sen, Director and Head of Design & Marketing, Senco Gold & Diamonds.

“My association with Senco Gold & Diamonds goes back a long way. Senco’s journey has been a remarkable one and the milestone of 150 showrooms showcases their commitment to providing exceptional craftsmanship and exquisite designs that has won the hearts of millions of jewellery connoisseurs over the years,” said the National Award-winning actress.