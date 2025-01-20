Victim’s kin unhappy with verdict, Roy’s mother maintains stoic silence

Kolkata: Following the life sentence verdict for the accused Sanjoy Roy in RG Kar rape & murder case, the parents of the victim have squarely put the blame on CBI’s “shoddy investigation” which allegedly thwarted the chance of a death penalty while the mother of the accused maintained a stoic silence.

The parents of the victim told the media that it was the “shoddy investigation” by the CBI which helped Roy dodge the death penalty. They said the judge cannot be blamed since he gave a verdict relying on what was presented by the probe agency. The victim’s mother said the CBI failed to prove that it was a rarest of rare case.

“My daughter was working in a state-run hospital. The court did not find the case rarest of rare but I do. Nobody can compensate me. The society has again proved that having talent is not enough for the children, parents also must be influential,” the mother said. The parents reiterated that more persons are involved in the rape and murder of their daughter and truth will come out. Meanwhile, Sanjoy Roy’s mother maintained a stoic silence. She kept herself confined to her home and refused to meet reporters for a comment on the verdict. Earlier in the day, when the media persons gathered outside the house, the 75-year-old woman asked them to leave, saying she is “ashamed of everything”. She then bolted the main door from inside.

On Sunday, she had said that being the mother of three daughters, she feels the pain of the parents of the victim and would accept whatever punishment is given to her son as “a quirk of fate, something willed by destiny”.

Neither Roy’s mother nor any other kin were present at the court during the day or earlier. Roy had four sisters and one of them died years back. One of the elder sisters living close to his home had earlier said: “There are reports in the media that Sanjay was not alone at the site of crime. Had others been involved directly or indirectly that should also be investigated and they should be brought to book.” A section of neighbours, who crowded near the residence, echoed a similar view.