Victim’s friend held in Durgapur med student ‘rape’ case; total 6 arrested

Kolkata: In a key development in the Durgapur medical student rape case, police on Tuesday evening arrested the victim’s friend, Wasif Ali. His name emerged after the survivor recorded her statement before a magistrate earlier in the day.

Investigators found discrepancies between Ali’s account of the Friday night incident and other testimonies. After multiple rounds of questioning, he was taken into custody.

Deputy Commissioner (East Division) of Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate Abhishek Gupta said Ali was arrested on the basis of the student’s judicial statement. “With this, the total number of arrests has gone up to six,” he added.

The police, Choudhary said, had also found that the survivor was sexually assaulted by one person.

“Till now, as per the technical and scientific evidence collected and the statement of the woman, we have found that physical sexual assault has been committed by one accused. The involvement of all five accused is being investigated,” he said.