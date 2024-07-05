Vice-prez of Dabgram-Fulbari Block held from Delhi

Siliguri: After Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Debashish Pramanik’s arrest, Gautam Goswami, vice-president Dabgram Fulbari Block TMC, has been arrested from Delhi on allegations of involvement in a land-grabbing case.



The Special Operation Group (SOG) of Siliguri Metropolitan Police went to Delhi and arrested the TMC leader. He was brought to Siliguri on Friday afternoon. After landing at the Bagdogra Airport, Goswami said: “I had gone to Delhi for my treatment. I have faith in law.” Goswami is a resident of Fulbari and a member of the Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA).

“Gautam Goswami was arrested from Delhi. Investigation is on,” said C Sudhakar, Commissioner of Police.

After the instructions given by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take strict action against land grabbers, police had arrested TMC leader Debashish Pramanik on June 26 night from Fulbari. Along with him, two of his associates Bimal Roy, a resident of Paghalupara and Mohammad Kalam, a resident of Jaldumur in Jalpaiguri district, were also arrested.

According to police sources, Julapi Roy, a resident of Paghalupara in Jalpaiguri had lodged a complaint mentioning that on the orders of Debashish Pramanik and Gautam Goswami, land mafias named Bimal Roy, Mohammad Kalam, Jadu Roy, Rishikesh Roy and Debashish Roy tried to forcibly occupy about 2.6 decimals of land belonging to her.

Since 2023, the family has been constantly tortured to make them give up the land. Those accused allegedly attacked Julapi Roy and her family on the orders of Debashish and Gautam and gave

death threats.

They are also accused of looting her gold jewellery. After that, Julapi Roy lodged a complaint at NJP Police Station. When Debashish was arrested, reports were that Gautam Goswami was out of station. Later, the SOG tracked him down and apprehended him in Delhi. He will be presented at Jalpaiguri Court on Saturday. Pramanik has been remanded to police custody.