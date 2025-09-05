Vi launches 5G services in Kolkata

Kolkata: Kolkata will get Vi 5G services starting tomorrow, making it the second city in Bengal, after Siliguri, to receive the telecom operator’s next-generation connectivity.

Vi users with 5G-enabled devices can enjoy unlimited data on plans from Rs 299, enabling high-definition streaming, gaming, video calls, faster downloads and real-time cloud access.

Sovan Mukherjee, Business Head – Kolkata & Rest of Bengal, said the rollout aims to enhance user experience alongside Vi’s robust 4G network. Vi has partnered with Nokia for advanced infrastructure, deployed AI-powered Self-Organizing Networks, upgraded 4G coverage across 7800+ sites and increased capacity by up to 16 per cent in Kolkata.