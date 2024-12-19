Veterans & rising stars to unite at 73rd Dover Lane Music Conference

KOLKATA: In Kolkata, January’s wintry chill feels incomplete without the Dover Lane Music Conference. The much-anticipated winter soiree continues to be one of the most coveted gatherings for musicians worldwide.

Over the years, legends like Ustad Ali Akbar Khan, Pt. Ravi Shankar, Bhimsen Joshi and Pt. Jasraj have graced this stage. Taking forward the legacy of this celebrated music festival, the 73rd edition of the Dover Lane Music Conference was announced on Thursday at the Bengal Club lawn. To be held from January 22 to 25, 2025, at Nazrul Mancha, the event will feature 24 performances.

This year, the Sangeet Sanman will be awarded to Manipuri dancer and Padma Shri recipient Elam Indira Devi. The conference will pay homage to stalwarts like Ustad Aashish Khan, Ustad Rashid Khan and Ustad Zakir Hussain.

For 14-year-old Anirban Roy, the youngest participant, this marks a dream debut. Accompanying sitar maestro Shujaat Khan on the final day, the prodigy finds it hard to believe his inclusion in such a revered platform. “I’m grateful to the organisers for trusting me,” said Roy, who has been playing the flute since the age of four-and-a-half. Roy has also been recognised with the Caring Minds International Award for Young Talents this year.

Sanjay Budhia, patron of the conference, described its forever appeal. “The conference has achieved cult status. Music enthusiasts from across the globe come to Kolkata during this time. This year, there’s a beautiful balance of young talents and seasoned veterans,” he said. He also stressed the significance of such events in preserving the rich tradition of Indian classical music.

Ankita Joshi, a gifted classical vocalist and disciple of Pt. Jasraj, considers her participation an emotional milestone. “Performing on the stage where Guruji once performed is a privilege beyond words,” she said. Monotosh Mukherjee, one of the organisers, announced reduced ticket prices to encourage broader participation. Tickets will be available from December 25. He also highlighted the overwhelming response to their All India Talent Search, which drew an impressive 680 contestants. The four-day event promises mesmerizing performances by sarod maestro Amaan Ali Bangash, Mohan Veena virtuoso Viswa Mohan Bhat, santoor maestro Tarun Bhattacharya and many others, continuing its tradition of excellence in Indian classical music.