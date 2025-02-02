Veteran TMC MLA Nasiruddin Ahmed dies of heart attack

Kolkata: Veteran Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA of Kaliganj in Nadia district Nasiruddin Ahmed died of cardiac arrest in the wee hours on Sunday. Ahmed, popularly known as ‘Laal’, fell sick at his residence at around 11:50 pm on Saturday night and was rushed to Palasi Hospital where he died in the early hours of Sunday. The septuagenarian is survived by a son and two daughters.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is also the chairperson of Trinamool Congress condoled the death of the veteran leader. “Saddened by the sudden demise of my colleague Nasiruddin Ahmed ( Laal), MLA from Kaliganj, Nadia. A veteran public worker and political representative, he was our trustworthy asset. He was a lawyer and a very good social worker, and I truly valued him,. My condolences to his family, friends and followers,” Banerjee wrote on her X handle.

A lawyer by profession, Ahmed was first elected a party MLA in 2011. In 2016, he was defeated by Sheikh Hasanuzzaman who contested as an ally candidate of CPM-Congress. Hasan, however, joined TMC later. In the 2021 Assembly elections, Ahmed contested in the TMC ticket and won for the second time.

“I still cannot believe that Laal is no more. We spoke on the telephone on Saturday evening and he told me that he was keeping well.

In the morning, I learnt that he had passed away. He was very good as a fellow politician. I will miss him at every step,” said Kallol Khan, MLA of Nakashipara, Nadia.

“It’s disheartening to learn about the sad and untimely demise of Kaliganj MLA; Janab Nasiruddin Ahmed (Lal). I express my condolences to his family members, friends & political associates. May his soul rest in peace,” Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari wrote on his X handle.