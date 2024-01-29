Veteran singer Kabir Suman hospitalised

KOLKATA: Renowned singer Kabir Suman has been admitted to the Medical College after he complained of chest pain on Monday. The former Trinamool Congress MP is currently on oxygen support.



The hospital sources also informed that the veteran musician might have suffered a heart attack and was admitted to hospital. Sources also said apart from cardiac issues, the singer, lyricist and music composer, also has respiratory problems. On Monday, Suman was admitted to the hospital at 11 am. Later in the evening, he was shifted to CCU.

Sources at the hospital informed that the ‘Gaanwalaa’ has been unwell for several days. On Monday, as his condition deteriorated, he was taken to the hospital. A medical board has been formed to closely monitor his health.

In June 2021, the 72-year-old musician was admitted to SSKM after complaining of respiratory issues.