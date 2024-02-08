Veteran poet Bhabani Prasad Majumdar passes away at 74

Before the International Mother Language Day (February 21), Bengal mourned the loss of veteran poet Bhabani Prasad Majumdar. Known for his significant role in championing the Bengali language, the author of the popular poem ‘Banglata Thik Ase Na’ passed away at 74 at a private hospital on Wednesday morning. For a long time, he was suffering from old-age related health issues. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

The veteran author has penned over 20,000 poems, showcasing a deep commitment to his mother tongue. Most of his works like ‘Mojar Chhora’, ‘Shonali Chhora’, ‘Kolkata Tor Khol Khata’, ‘Howrah Bhpra Horek Chhora’ have found popularity especially among children. However, ‘Banglata Thik Ashe Na’ stood out and surpassed all other achievements. The poem reflects his profound love for Bengali. His works also covered Rabindranath Tagore and Satyajit Ray.

Born on April 9, 1950, in Howrah, the poet worked as a school teacher at Shanpur Kalitala Primary School. Many considered him as the poetic successor to Sukumar Ray. He received the Sukumar Ray Centenary Award from filmmaker Satyajit Ray and the Upendrakishore Ray Chowdhury Award from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.