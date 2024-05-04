Veteran leader Luxman Pradhan passes away

Darjeeling: Luxman Pradhan, veteran politician of the Hills, owing allegiance to the All India Gorkha League (AIGL), passed away on Friday morning in Darjeeling. He was 78 years old.

Though he was suffering from kidney ailment and blood sugar, the condition of his health was not all that bad. At around 5 am, he woke up and when he got out of bed he became senseless and then passed away, stated family sources.

People from all walks of life paid tribute to the departed leader. Condolences poured in from different political camps. “I knew him as a Union leader, working relentlessly for the welfare of tea garden workers. He spent his life fighting for their rights. The death of Luxman Pradhan has left a vacuum in the trade union movement in the Hills,” stated Aniit Thapa, Chief Executive, GTA.