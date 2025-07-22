Veteran leader Azizul Haque dies

Kolkata: Azizul Haque, firebrand poet and political thinker, passed away on Monday. He was 83.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed deep condolences on her X handle, describing Haque as a “fighter who never bowed down in his long

political life”.

“I express my condolences at the passing of veteran politician Azizul Haque. Azizul Haque was a fighter, a resolute leader. In his long political career, he never bowed his head. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and associates,” she posted on X.

Haque recently fell down in his home and was admitted at a private hospital in Salt Lake some days back.

He was put in ICU after her health condition deteriorated and was put in ventilation on Sunday. He was declared dead at 2.28 pm

on Monday.

Haque was a close associate of Charu Mazumdar and Kanai Chatterjee.

He was expelled from the CPI(M) for endorsing Mazumdar’s radical line, later co-founding the CPI(ML)’s Second Central Committee with Nishith Bhattacharya after the latter’s death.