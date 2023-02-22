Veteran journalist Sankar Roy passes away

Kolkata: Veteran financial journalist Sankar Roy breathed his last in Kolkata on Tuesday morning. He was 82 years old and is survived by his wife and son.

He studied in St. Xavier's College, Kolkata and Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata. He started his career as an Agricultural Officer of the Bengal government. Then he switched over to Journalism and started working with IPA. He worked as the Dy. Editor of The Capital. Later he also worked in The Business and Political Observer, which was later renamed as The Observer. He used to write columns in different newspapers.

His edited book 'Marx O Rabindranath' is almost ready for publication.

Press Club, Kolkata, has deeply mourned his demise.