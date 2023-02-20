Veteran journalist Debashis Bhattacharjee passes away

kolkata: Veteran journalist Debashis Bhattacharjee died at his Chetla residence early Sunday morning. He was 71 years old. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter.



Bhattacharjee was associated with print as well as television journalism for at least four decades. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled his death.

“I had a very close relationship with Debasish Da. He was associated with my office for some years after 2011. He had silently rendered his help to the people to the best of his ability. His death is an irreparable loss to journalism,” Banerjee wrote in her condolence message.

According to his family members, Bhattacharjee was suffering from cancer for a long time. He was admitted at NRS Medical College Hospital and was released only a few days back.

Apart from journalism, he was associated with politics too. He was linked with Left politics for a long time and was even associated with the Naxal movement. He was arrested during the emergency declaration in Bengal and had to spend several days in prison.

After he was released from prison, he was vocal in the movement for prisoners’ release. He also had an immense contribution to the people’s rights movement. He was the secretary of APDR (Association for Protection of Democratic Rights).

He started his journalistic career at Darpan Patrika and also worked in television channels like Akash Barta, and 24 Ghanta and newspapers like Aajkaal.

He also wrote books named ‘Indira-r Karagar’, ‘Sottorer Dinguli’, ‘Sei Tris Bochor’ etc. His body was donated to SSKM Hospital by his family members as desired by him.