Veteran filmmaker Debkumar Bose passes away, CM condoles

KOLKATA: A day after Tollywood mourned the loss of veteran Bengali actor and popular newsreader Debraj Roy, another blow struck the Bengali film industry with the passing of filmmaker Debkumar Bose. The younger son of the legendary director and writer Debaki Bose, he is known for his colossal contribution to the Manipuri film industry too. For some time, Debkumar had been grappling with age-related health issues, which ultimately led to his hospitalisation. On Friday, he breathed his last.

He was 91.

Debkumar will forever be remembered by Bengali audiences for introducing actors like Shankar Chakraborty and Subhashis Mukhopadhyay through the iconic Bengali serial ‘Bibaho Abhijaan’ on DD Bangla. For those unaware, Debkumar is known for shaping the Manipuri film industry. In 1972, he won the National film award for making ‘Matmagi Manipur’. In fact, he is even called the father of the Manipuri film industry.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the death of the veteran filmmaker. “Saddened by the demise of Shri Debkumar Bose, an important social activist of our city and the pillar of Shibmandir Durgapuja. Son of eminent filmmaker Debaki Kumar Bose, and himself a noted film director, Debkumar belonged to a distinguished lineage and a cultured milieu. He had profound affection for me, and I shall truly miss him. My condolences to his family, friends and co-workers,” she posted on social media.

Meanwhile, Chakraborty expressed his devastation upon hearing of Debkumar’s passing. He was the first to cast Chakraborty as Gansha in the hit serial ‘Bibaho Abhijaan’.

The actor also credits him for giving him his first leading role in the Bengali film ‘Anubhav’. “I am at a loss of words. He trusted me with the character and even made me my first leading role in cinema,” said Chakraborty.