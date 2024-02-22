Veteran director Prabhat Roy admitted to hosp

It appears that February is proving to be a challenging month for Tollywood. First, veteran actress Anjana Bhowmick and music composer-producer Ashima Mukhopadhyay passed away. Now, veteran director Prabhat Roy, known for Bengali hits like ‘Shwet Pathorer Thala’, ‘Lathi’, ‘Sedin Chaitramas’, ‘Shubhodrishti’, and ‘Manik’ is unwell. The 79-year-old filmmaker is admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata due to shortness of breath, fluid accumulation in the chest, chest infection and high creatinine levels.

According to a statement from the hospital, after receiving initial treatment, the senior director underwent dialysis on Wednesday and is “haemodynamically’ stable. “A team of doctors comprising Dr Suresh Choraria (interventional cardiologist), Dr Jayanta Basu (nephrologist), Dr Susmita Debnath (critical care) and Dr Prasun Mitra (general medicine) is keeping a close watch on his health status,” a statement from the hospital read on Thursday.

Ekta Bhattacharjee, a popular poster designer and co-writer of Roy’s autobiography, informed the fans about his deteriorating health on social media. She said the National Award-winning director was admitted at MR Bangur for six days with chronic cold, flu and breathing complications. However, given his history of kidney ailments, his creatinine levels spiked up and on the advice of his medical team, he was shifted to a private hospital. In early 2023, Roy was admitted to MR Bangur Hospital due to high

blood pressure.

Directors Haranath Chakraborty and Premendu Bikash Chaki admitted him and he stayed for 11 days. In 2022, Roy was devastated after his wife Jayashree’s death. Despite his success as a director, he felt neglected and he mentioned it on social media. Since then, Ekta has been taking care of him. On March 7, his autobiography ‘Clapstick’ is expected to be released.