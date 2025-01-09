Veteran cricketer Patil backs Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

Cooch Behar: 1983 World Cup-winning team member and former BCCI selector Sandeep Patil has expressed his support for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli when asked about their retirement following India’s debacle in the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Patil said: “In sports, one team wins, and the other loses. We defeated Australia in the last 10 years, but after one loss, people are asking for the retirement of these players. Athletes experience ups and downs, but retirement should be a personal decision. Selectors must work diligently and bring fresh ideas in the new year.”

Patil, who is also a former selector for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), arrived in Cooch Behar on Tuesday evening to attend the 75th anniversary celebration of the Cooch Behar District Sports Association. A grand procession was held on Wednesday, led by Patil, with Cooch Behar Municipality Chairman Rabindra Nath Ghosh and District Sports Association Secretary Subrata Dutta. During his visit, Patil was presented with a request to revive iconic cricket tournaments like the Cooch Behar Trophy and Ranji Trophy, which were once initiated by Maharaja Jagaddipendra Narayan of Cooch Behar. The Cooch Behar Trophy, now organised by the BCCI, was once held in the School department but is now a part of the Under-19 cricket category.

“We are currently working with Bengal Cricket. If the District Sports Association wishes, we will send our team and arrange quality training here,” Patil said, offering his support for local cricket development.

District Sports Association Secretary Subrata Dutta said: “We are honoured to have Sandeep Patil here for our 75th anniversary. We have requested him to communicate with BCCI President Roger Binny to bring major tournaments back to Cooch Behar, including the Cooch Behar Trophy.”