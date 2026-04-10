Veteran Congress leader Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury passes away at 89

Malda: Senior Congress leader and former MP Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury, popularly known as Dalu, passed away on Wednesday night at a private hospital in South Kolkata at the age of 89. He breathed his last at 9:55 pm after a prolonged illness and had been undergoing treatment for the past month.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee expressed deep sorrow over his demise.

“I am deeply saddened by the demise of former Malda MP Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury (Dalu Babu). I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family members and followers,” wrote Mamata Banerjee on her X handle.

Abhishek Banerjee posted on Facebook, “I am deeply saddened by the demise of distinguished political personality and veteran leader Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury.

I pray for eternal peace of his departed soul and extend my heartfelt condolences to his family members, followers and well-wishers.”

A key figure in Malda politics, Chowdhury served as MLA from Kaliachak (1996–2006) and later as MP from Malda and South Malda. He was also Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare (2012–2014). After the death of his brother, A. B. A. Ghani Khan Choudhury, in 2006, he led the Congress in Malda. He is survived by his wife, Ruth Khan Chowdhury and son Isha Khan Chowdhury, who said: “My father dedicated his entire life to the people of Malda. This is an irreparable loss.”

His mortal remains were brought to Malda on Thursday for the last rites.